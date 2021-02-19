REMINDER: Conserve energy through the end of the week
BTU asking costumers to not overload the grid as heat demand remains
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While consistent, reliable power is finally back for many across the Brazos Valley, officials warn that the power grid is still in a fragile state.
As we try to get a since of normalcy and settle back into our morning routine and plug in our old appliances and devices, power use has shot up to levels that are stressing the system.
“Demand is trending way up as though everything is back to normal. “Normal” won’t happen until we can remain above freezing for a while,” says Ken Dupre, an energy accounts manager at BTU.
Dupre says today’s sunshine and steady warming will help with the power demand, but until then, please conserve as much energy as possible, so as to not risk any potential outages.
