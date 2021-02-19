REMINDER: Conserve energy through the end of the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While consistent, reliable power is finally back for many across the Brazos Valley, officials warn that the power grid is still in a fragile state.

As we try to get a since of normalcy and settle back into our morning routine and plug in our old appliances and devices, power use has shot up to levels that are stressing the system.

“Demand is trending way up as though everything is back to normal. “Normal” won’t happen until we can remain above freezing for a while,” says Ken Dupre, an energy accounts manager at BTU.

Dupre says today’s sunshine and steady warming will help with the power demand, but until then, please conserve as much energy as possible, so as to not risk any potential outages.

2 BIG THINGS: Folks at @BTU_BryanTX have asked, especially this morning, to CONSERVE ENERGY and keep the heat low still if you can. As we get back in our morning routines, that may put stress on the grid.



Should get several hours to turn off the faucets today. Drip again tonight pic.twitter.com/jUjRrJk1In — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) February 19, 2021

No additional outages overnight, although a few generating units tripped. Energy consumption is much higher this morning compared to yesterday, but there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak. Grid operator expects to come out of emergency conditions later today. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 19, 2021

