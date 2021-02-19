Advertisement

REMINDER: Conserve energy through the end of the week

BTU asking costumers to not overload the grid as heat demand remains
(Dakota News Now)
By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While consistent, reliable power is finally back for many across the Brazos Valley, officials warn that the power grid is still in a fragile state.

As we try to get a since of normalcy and settle back into our morning routine and plug in our old appliances and devices, power use has shot up to levels that are stressing the system.

“Demand is trending way up as though everything is back to normal. “Normal” won’t happen until we can remain above freezing for a while,” says Ken Dupre, an energy accounts manager at BTU.

Dupre says today’s sunshine and steady warming will help with the power demand, but until then, please conserve as much energy as possible, so as to not risk any potential outages.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
Here’s what’s open on Thursday
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know
None of the home's six occupants were home at the time of the fire.
Early morning fire destroys Bryan family’s home
Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Hullabaloo Hall
Firefighters respond to smoky incident on Texas A&M campus
Crews work to bring power back to residents in Robertson County.
Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to bring power back to thousands
The REACH Project helps feed Texas A&M maintenance staff working to make repairs across campus
The REACH Project helps feed Texas A&M maintenance staff working to make repairs across campus
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas