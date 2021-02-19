Reopening delays for some local businesses repairing winter storm damage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Road conditions and power outages have kept many local businesses closed since Sunday, but those that suffered storm-related damage will be closed even longer than expected.

A large portion of businesses began to reopen their doors Thursday as the worst of the winter weather seems to have passed, but the historic freezing cold has caused some additional setbacks in the form of repairs to plumbing and heating.

Wade Beckman owns Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante, Third on Main Kitchen, and Admiral Catering. He was able to reopen some of his restaurants Thursday, but others he’s been forced to put off.

“We would’ve opened this morning. We had our team here when we discovered the burst pipes,” Beckman said. “This particular restaurant, Shipwreck Grill, everything is really about four feet off the floor, so you have exposed pipe everywhere. Going into this, we knew we’d have issues. We’ve got JBG Plumbing and a contractor out, and they’ve been wonderful taking care of us.”

Tai Lee ran into similar problems with one of his restaurants, Sôlt, on University Drive in College Station. He says the storm downed some trees that took out external lighting and contributed to their heating system breaking down.

“It’s been about 40 degrees inside since Monday, so I’ve been coming here every day just checking to make sure the pipes and things are not freezing up,” Lee said. “Luckily, we’ve been blessed with no pipes getting busted.”

But it’s not just structural damage that has set these businesses back. The storm hit at a terrible time on the calendar for the restaurant industry.

“It took out Valentine’s Day, and for us Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and if we can’t get open, the first Friday of Lent,” Beckman said. “It’s been pretty detrimental to revenues. On a week like this with that many holidays, it would probably be pretty close to a $90,000 to $100,000 week between our three restaurants, if not more.”

“Obviously, we did lose a lot of the ingredients that we had prepared for Valentine’s Day,” Lee said. “That was sort of the Super Bowl of the restaurant week, and we lost about 350 reservations in total between three restaurants.”

Lee also owns Urban Table and Paolo’s Italian Kitchen. He says there are still losses to tally up, but so far, he estimates his restaurants have lost about $4,000 in spoiled food alone. He says revenue losses amount to around $70,000 so far.

Despite all the losses from COVID-19 and this storm, these businesses aren’t backing down. Both restauranteurs say they’re blessed to have the support of a community like Bryan-College Station backing them every step of the way.

“We’re just going to keep plugging away until everything gets back to normal,” Beckman said. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a little bit more comes your way. They’re bumps in the road, and they’re things we have to just keep fighting through, obstacles we didn’t see coming. We think this is just a momentary setback. We’ll get right back on that wagon.”

“The local town has been really supportive,” Lee said. “I’ve seen a lot of messages saying, ‘Hey, once the storm’s over, we’ll come back and support you and spend more money.’ We’re still optimistic and hopeful, but we really got to get back to business.”

Beckman hopes to reopen Shipwreck Grill within the next few days. Meanwhile, Lee is unsure when Sôlt will offer dine-in service again, but he does hope to resume takeout orders from there as soon as Friday.

