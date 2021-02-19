Robertson County residents come together amid power outages

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of residents in areas like Robertson County are still without power.

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative has called for backup to help restore power to more than 6,000 customers. Among those affected, the Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department experienced outages.

“The power would stay on for about 20 minutes or 30 minutes then it would go off for a while. Then it would come back on for another hour then off for ten minutes,” said Robert Fowler Assistant Fire Chief.

Fowler says they’ve been responding all week to trees on fire.

“Even though they’re covered in snow that level of electricity can set a tree off and so we’re responding to those pretty regularly,” said Fowler.

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative says these outages are from weather damage.

Fowler says luckily, a generator kept them up and running and able to make calls.

“We were fortunate enough to have a generator that would kick on and allow us to have power but most of our neighbors around here don’t have that so they’ve gone without power for quite a long time,” said Fowler.

Sherry Mushinski says she and her neighbors had been out of power for days.

“We’ve been without power since Tuesday night and it’s been cold and it’s colder inside our house now than it is outside,” said Mushinski.

It wasn’t until Friday afternoon that Mushinski and most of her neighbor’s power came back on.

Mushinski says there was one thing that worried her through all this.

“I’m very nervous for everyone. We have people with infants out here and we have people that are older and we just worry about them,” said Mushinski.

She says despite not having answers from the electric company the community has come together to help each other.

“We’re all checking on each other and sharing firewood and if anybody needs something from the store then someone will go get it,” said Mushinski.

“You see the bad side of this type of event but you also see the good side in people as people come out and help each other,” said Fowler.

