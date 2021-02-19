SERIES PREVIEW: Xavier

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies open the 2021 baseball season Saturday, hosting the Xavier Musketeers in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The series starts with a 2:02 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and caps off with a 12:02 p.m. finale on Sunday.

Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco, Will Johnson and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M has fared well on opening weekends since 2009, going a combined 36-1. The lone defeat came on opening day of the 2013 season, a 2-0 loss to Illinois-Chicago.

The Aggies are 82-31-5 all-time on opening day. The Maroon & White are 14-1 in opening day games under Rob Childress, including the last six lid lifters.

Texas A&M is also 19-1 in opening day games since the 2001 campaign. Texas A&M is coming of a 15-3 COVID 19-shortened campaign. They enter the season with a streak of making 13 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, the third longest active stretch.

This marks the Aggies’ first meetings against Xavier.

Texas A&M opens the season with a series against an Ohio opponent for the third time since 2017 and fourth time since 2009. The prior Buckeye State lid lifters resulted in a four-game sweep of Wright State in 2009 and three-game sweeps of Bowling Green in 2017 and Miami (Ohio) in 2020.

XAVIER SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

For this weekend’s series, a limited number of bleacher tickets will be available for walkup purchase at the box office prior to the game.

With reduced capacity in place at Blue Bell Park this season, available single-game tickets for future games will be determined on a game-by-game basis.

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS FOR

Season ticket holders are instructed to use their Game 2 tickets and parking for Saturday’s doubleheader. Game 1 tickets and parking will not be valid for Saturday’s doubleheader.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (0-0) vs. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (0-0)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS (2020 Stats)

• SATURDAY-G1: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 1-2, 3.27 ERA) vs. #14 Lane Flamm (Jr., RHP, 0-3, 5.73 ERA)

• SATURDAY-G2: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 2-0, 3.12 ERA) vs. #17 Nick Zwack (Sr., LHP, 2-2, 2.31 ERA)

• SUNDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 2-0, 1.84 ERA) vs. #24 Griffin Lanoue (Sr., RHP, 0-2, 7.15 ERA)

SCHEDULE

Saturday doubleheader, 2:02 p.m. • Sunday, 12:02 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

RANKINGS

Texas A&M – 26 (CB), 33 (NCBWA); Xavier – UnrankedFor the sake of consistency; Texas A&M uses the USA Today Coaches Poll in releases.

SERIES HISTORY

First Meeting