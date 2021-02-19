Soccer Announces Spring 2021 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In preparation for the unique Aggie soccer spring season, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M’s plan ensures that attendance at Ellis Field during the 2021 spring session complies with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues. As of today, the initial anticipated attendance to begin the spring slate is approximately 25 percent of normal stadium operating capacity. This is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.

TICKET INFORMATION

There will be no admission fee for Texas A&M soccer matches this spring and seating for each game will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on availability under Ellis Field’s reduced capacity restrictions. Spectators are asked to leave two seats between their party and other spectators seated on the same row.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Ellis Field will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

We will be unable to have pregame Walk Out Kids or the Welcome Back Bootline at halftime this season.

The Fan Zone in the northwest corner of the venue will not be open.

Roster cards will be available free of charge on match day.

MORE GOOD BULL

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures before and during match day

Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

Hand sanitization and washing stations added throughout the stadium

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.

The University has also shared the plan with Brazos County health officials and is implementing procedures to provide the safest environment possible. A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, including sporting events at Texas A&M. Fans with pre-existing health conditions or who are otherwise at risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this unprecedented time.

The 2021 spring schedule is available at 12thman.com. Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M soccer.

Fans can keep up to date with the A&M soccer team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieSoccer.