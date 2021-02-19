Softball Begins 2021 Season with Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball begins its 2021 campaign hosting Central Arkansas, Colorado State and Texas Tech in the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Saturday, Feb. 20 through Monday, Feb. 22 at Davis Diamond.

We've waited 343 days for this...but TOMORROW...WE'RE BACK‼️🥎



All the info you need for the weekend! 👍



📝: https://t.co/4WfpB6kM3Z#SurfsUp #GigEm — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) February 19, 2021

Action begins Saturday at 3 p.m. with Texas A&M and Central Arkansas, before the Maroon & White square off against Colorado State at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Aggies are slated for a 12:30 p.m. start against Colorado State and a first pitch against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Monday’s finale at 11:30 a.m. features Texas A&M and Central Arkansas.

The Aggies return 18 letterwinners from last season’s team, including eight starters. The Maroon & White welcome eight newcomers to the squad, made up of seven freshmen and a graduate transfer.

The shortened 2020 campaign was led offensively by Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith, who compiled batting averages of .415 and .340, respectively. In the circle, Kayla Poynter paced the staff with a 7-2 record and a 1.68 ERA. The Aggies scored five and half runs per game along with ranking fourth in the country in doubles.

Central Arkansas finished the shortened 2020 campaign 18-9 (3-0 ASUN) and are currently 0-3 to start this season. The Bears are led by returners Reagan Sperling and Kaylyn Shepherd, who posted .385 and .355 batting averages last season, respectively. Kayla Beaver compiled a 7-1 record and a 1.07 ERA from the circle. The right-hander recorded 46 innings of work to lead the staff with 40 strikeouts and three shutouts. Cylla Hill, Shepherd and Beaver headlined the Preseason All-Southland First-Team along with Sperling earning herself a Second-Team nod. The Preseason Coaches poll placed the team as fifth place finishers in their conference.

Colorado State concluded the abbreviated 2020 season with a 11-12 finish. The Rams were led in the batter’s box by Ashley Michelena and Corina Gamboa, who paced the team with .300 and .292 batting averages, respectively. In the circle, Taylor Gilmore recorded 54 innings of work to garner a 4-4 record and 2.75 ERA last season.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders return standout starters Breanna Russell and Yvonne Whaley. Russell led the team with a .355 batting average while tallying 17 RBI and belting four home runs. Whaley followed in suit with a .326 batting average and six RBI. Zoe Jones paced the team with her 26 RBI in the 26 total games of the season. In the circle, Erin Edmoundson recorded 78.2 innings of work to lead the staff with a 10-4 finish last year. The Red Raiders were picked to finish fifth overall in the Big 12 Preseason poll.

Radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app for all Texas A&M games this weekend. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets will be reserved seats sold in pods of two. Tickets are $10 each plus applicable fees. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket. Tickets will only be sold online at www.12thman.com/tickets.

Sports pass holders must present their Texas A&M student ID at all venues for entry (except at free events such as tennis, equestrian and swimming and diving), and admittance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability under the reduced capacity restrictions.

Note: Because student seats are limited under reduced capacity restrictions, having a sports pass will not guarantee entry to each event. If a venue reaches capacity prior to your arrival, Texas A&M Athletics will be required to cease admittance at that time.

PARKING

There is a parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball playing games on Saturday and Sunday.

CONCESSIONS FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Texas A&M games

· 1st base concession – OPEN

· 3rd base concession – CLOSED

· Club – OPEN

Non Texas A&M games

· 1st base concession – OPEN with limited menu

· CLUB - CLOSED

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.

Texas A&M Invitational Schedule

Saturday – Feb. 20 10 a.m. Colorado State vs. Texas Tech

Saturday – Feb. 20 12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday – Feb. 20 3 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday – Feb. 20 5:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Colorado State

Sunday – Feb. 21 10 a.m. Central Arkansas vs. Colorado State

Sunday – Feb. 21 12:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Colorado State

Sunday – Feb. 21 3 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech

Sunday – Feb. 21 5:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Central Arkansas

Monday – Feb. 22 9 a.m. Colorado State vs. Texas Tech

Monday – Feb. 22 11:30 a.m. Texas A&M vs. Central Arkansas