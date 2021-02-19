Texas A&M Softball Selected for Eight Games on SEC Softball TV Package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball was selected for eight games to be aired nationally on the SEC Network, the league announced Friday.

Texas A&M is set to host Lamar (March 7) before kicking off conference play at LSU (March 20-22) and Alabama (April 1-3). The Maroon & White head home to play host to Auburn (April 9-11). Concluding the 2021 campaign, the Aggies travel to Mississippi State (April 23-25) and Florida (May 7-9).

A vast majority of Aggie home games not on traditional television will be available on SEC Network+, which is available through the ESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network+. To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.