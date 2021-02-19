Texas A&M Softball Selected for Eight Games on SEC Softball TV Package
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball was selected for eight games to be aired nationally on the SEC Network, the league announced Friday.
Texas A&M is set to host Lamar (March 7) before kicking off conference play at LSU (March 20-22) and Alabama (April 1-3). The Maroon & White head home to play host to Auburn (April 9-11). Concluding the 2021 campaign, the Aggies travel to Mississippi State (April 23-25) and Florida (May 7-9).
A vast majority of Aggie home games not on traditional television will be available on SEC Network+, which is available through the ESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network+. To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.
|Day
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Away
|Home
|Network
|Sunday
|3/7/2021
|2:00 PM
|Lamar
|Texas A&M
|SECN
|Sunday
|3/21/2021
|5:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|LSU
|SECN
|Monday
|3/22/2021
|6:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|LSU
|SECN
|Thursday
|4/1/2021
|5:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|SECN
|Saturday
|4/3/2021
|11:00 AM
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|SECN
|Saturday
|4/10/2021
|4:00 PM
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|SECN
|Saturday
|4/24/2021
|1:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|Mississippi State
|SECN
|Sunday
|5/9/2021
|11:00 AM
|Texas A&M
|Florida
|SECN