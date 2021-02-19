Advertisement

“The Eagle” resumes paper delivery after four day pause due to winter weather

Papers are being delivered once again after snow and ice shut down deliveries.
The printing presses are running again at the newspaper after power outages and severe winter...
The printing presses are running again at the newspaper after power outages and severe winter weather disrupted deliveries this week.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Readers of The Bryan / College Station Eagle now have the newspaper for the first time in days. The paper wasn’t delivered for four days this week because of the snow and icy conditions making it dangerous for drivers.

On Monday we told you about power outages halting some production and deliveries being stopped. But they were able to go to press earlier than normal Thursday night and make deliveries overnight as roads improved.

”I’ve been here almost seven years and we’ve had a couple of snows but they’ve been gone by the next day, so it really hasn’t affected our delivery much. So yes, this has been culturally, particularly for the people that are here, from here, it’s been a big, big deal with cold temperatures and the snow and the ice,” said Greg Parker, Regional Circulation Director for The Eagle and Waco Tribune Herald.

The newspaper staff said a few of the routes were still too dangerous to deliver for Friday, but they expect full deliveries to resume by Sunday.

They also print multiple other papers at their facility.

