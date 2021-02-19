Advertisement

The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosting emergency blood drive

The blood drive is happening over several days.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is encouraging people to help with an emergency blood drive.

Blood supplies in our region are critically low right now. The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station has several opportunities for you to help. They are partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Friday and Saturday to collect blood.

”Lots of need in the community and we have partnered with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Drive in the past and so today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can sign up on our Facebook group page or you can go to Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and sign up there,” said Susan Gipson, Owner of the Ranch Harley-Davidson.

Another blood drive has also been scheduled for next Saturday at the dealership.

They are located at 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

