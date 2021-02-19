The REACH Project helps feed Texas A&M maintenance staff working since Sunday to make repairs across campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project partnered with Wild Garlic Pizza to provide a free meal for the Texas A&M maintenance staff Thursday evening.

The nonprofit’s founder Max Gerall says they wanted to show their appreciation for all the hard work the staff has been doing all week long making nonstop repairs to university facilities caused by the winter storm. He says some workers have been on call for as long as 48 hours since the harsh weather began rolling in Sunday night.

”I’ve heard stories of individuals being on call since Sunday night and literally being in this building right behind us working all over campus, fixing emergency calls for students in dorms to classrooms on campus,” Gerall said.

They were able to feed over 60 workers who have been answering calls for busted frozen pipes causing flooding to broken down heaters.

“It all really started with a phone call from Wild Garlic this morning saying they wanted to get involved with what we had going on over at Reed Arena,” Gerall said. “We realized there was a lot going on already, and that the Red Cross and Texas A&M had that handled, so we wanted to find another way to get them involved. We thought this would be a natural fit.”

Gerall says all it took was hearing the department was having a tough time keeping their staff fed with warm food before The REACH Project made arrangements and Wild Garlic brought over their portable pizza oven to provide for some of the university’s unsung heroes.

