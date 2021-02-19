The REACH Project & local restaurant provides free meals to Texas A&M maintenance staff for their hard work during storms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M maintenance staff received a free meal Thursday evening thanks to The REACH Project and Wild Garlic Pizza.

The REACH Project founder Max Gerall said they wanted to show their appreciation for all the hard work staff has been doing all week long making nonstop repairs to university facilities.

They were able to feed more than 60 workers who have been answering calls for busted frozen pipes causing flooding to broken down heaters.

“I’ve heard stories of individuals being on call since Sunday night and literally being in this building right behind us working all over campus, fixing emergency calls for students in dorms to classrooms on campus,” said Gerall.

