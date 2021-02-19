This week’s Classroom Champion is Reece Wrobleski.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Reece Wrobleski. The Richards High School Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked 4th in his class.

“When I am looking at Reece, you know he’s graduating this year. And I’m pretty sure he is going to college...I think he’s going to go to Sam. And when he gets out of Sam, I want to see what he contributes to the community. Because I think that he will contribute a lot to the community when he graduates. So I am kind of looking forward to that. He has high goals and those goals I think it’s going to help the community as well a make him successful in life. So that’s pretty much what I see in him.” - Bobby Conner, Teacher

“Reece does a great job of handling the pressure of being a student athlete. Really his grades are kind of remarkable whenever you look at them. He’s always going to put school first to make sure everything is handled in school and then he’s going to handle athletics. But, he’s a great example of what a student athlete should be. I believe I looked at his GPA the other day and it was a hundred. So he’s a great example of getting stuff done in the classroom and on the court.” - Justin Bane, Coach

“I mean just talking with friends...They’ve all been around me supporting me and that’s how I’ve always handled the pressure very well. Some things that can get to somebody, and all the school, and all the pressure, trying to win games, and trying to go to the playoffs is a lot of pressure. With all of them surrounding me and all the support from them, from coaches and stuff like that. And I’ve gotten through that with all of them,” said Wrobleski.

After high school, Reece plans on attending Sam Houston State University and he will major in Agricultural Engineering.

Congratulations to Reece Wrobleski of Richards High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

