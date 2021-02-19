Treat of the Day: Aggies help those affected by winter storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies are known for their generosity and compassion. It was on display this week as severe winter weather pummeled Bryan-College Station.

On Wednesday night, 300 members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets volunteered to help identify burst pipes across campus. They thoroughly canvassed 200 buildings and found many leaks. Their efforts helped stabilize water issues at a critical time when a number of facility maintenance employees could not drive to campus.

The Cadets also aided our local Red Cross Chapter and the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Reed Arena warming center and across our community.

Treat of the Day, Part 2: You

We know this has been a tough week for everyone. Our community is resilient. We’re strong and we will recover.

Thank you to everyone who has gone out of their way to help, even in the small ways. It was the positivity from you all that lifted us up this week.

So two treats today, those excellent Ags and all of you watching. You’re our Treat of the Day.

