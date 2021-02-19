Treat of the Day: Bryan PD Lt. Gideon retires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Lieutenant Sharean Gideon recently retired after 35 years of service to our community.

Lieutenant Gideon started with the Bryan Police Department in 1986.

She served as a K-9 officer with her partner, baby, in the early 90′s and was promoted to Sergeant in 1996.

In 2010, she was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division.

In 20-17 she was selected to lead the Special Investigations Division where she oversaw units such as the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Directed Deployment Team, and Drug Enforcement Team.

