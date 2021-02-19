Advertisement

UIL pushes back girls’ basketball state championships to March 10-11

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The University Interscholastic League announced Friday that the girls’ basketball state championships will be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome.

This change was made after playoff games across the state were postponed due to weather conditions this past week. You can find the updated UIL playoff dates and calendar here. A list of the Brazos Valley teams’ matchups and results can be found here.

