UIL pushes back girls’ basketball state championships to March 10-11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The University Interscholastic League announced Friday that the girls’ basketball state championships will be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome.

This change was made after playoff games across the state were postponed due to weather conditions this past week. You can find the updated UIL playoff dates and calendar here. A list of the Brazos Valley teams’ matchups and results can be found here.

