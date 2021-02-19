Vast improvement today, one more night of faucet dripping

Almost out of the freezer, Brazos Valley. Almost. Another HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 12am to 9am as temperatures tank between 12° and 20° overnight. Keep protecting those pipes the best you can. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has also been issued for feels-like conditions between 5° and 15° overnight through sunrise. Ready for sunshine? It will shine bright and light up the sky Friday, helping to melt the snow & ice left in place after this frigid week. A few clouds scatter back in by afternoon, temperatures are only slated to reach for a couple degrees above the 32° mark.

One more night for protection of those pipes as lows fall to the upper 10s and low 20s by sunrise Saturday. A south-southeast wind will help with the melting process and should effectively end any road concerns that may be left. Highs are slated for the low 50s Saturday, then warm 10° to get us to the low 60s Sunday. A cold front arrives Sunday evening, with few showers possible as it passes. Chilly again -- lows fall near (but just above) a freeze by Monday and Tuesday mornings with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Still have a few 70s waiting in the wings next week, but a stronger cold front may arrive before our final February days to drop highs back to the 50s for the last weekend of the month.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies. HARD FREEZE WARNING. Low: 18. Wind chills5-15. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 35. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 21. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

