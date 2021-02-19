Washington County vaccine hub debuts new registration site

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of severe winter weather that shut down COVID-19 vaccine hubs throughout the state, the Washington County hub has announced plans to open next week.

Vaccine officials in Washington County said that registration for next week’s vaccinations is open. They are also debuting their new registration site at wacounty.saferestart.net.

SubHUB Implements New Pre-Registration Process The Regional Vaccination SubHUB, in collaboration with Texas Division... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, February 13, 2021

The new website moves their original telephone pre-registration to the SafeRestart Vaccine platform.

“The HIPAA-compliant system is simple and guides users each step of the way from entering their demographic and contact information, to preferred communication method (text, email, or automated phone call),” said a Facebook post from Washington County Office of Emergency Management.

Through the platform, users are notified they have been placed on the wait list and it automatically schedules users’ second dose appointments. Appointment reminders through phone, text and email are also available.

When doses are available, the following occurs for users:

receives an invitation to return to the platform to schedule their appointment date and time from the available options

assigned a custom barcode or “ticket” for admission to the hub when they arrive for their appointment

Vaccines Available for 1A and 1B If you haven't yet registered for this week's vaccinations at the subHUB, please do so... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.