Women’s Swimming Continues Competition at SEC Championships

Athens, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming team continued competition on day two at the SEC Championships at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Georgia’s campus. The Aggies currently sit in sixth with 334 points.

Senior Camryn Toney started finals off for A&M recording a personal-best time of 4:44.12 in the 500 free.

Senior Jing Wen Quah and junior Caroline Theil added points for the Aggies with season-best times in the 200 IM clocking in at 1:57.22 and 1:57.65, respectively.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek was the top point-earner for the Maroon & White, placing 14th in the 50 free with a time of 22.35.

The 200 free relay team of freshman Bobbi Kennett, freshman Olivia Theall, Quah and sophomore Emma Stephenson posted a time of 1:31.47 to secure 10th, closing out day two.

The Aggies will return to action Friday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes

500 Free – 4.44.12 – Camryn Toney

200 IM – 1:57.22 – Jing Wen Quah

50 Free – 22.35 – Chloe Stepanek

200 Free Relay – Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall, Jing Wen Quah, Emma Stephenson – 1:31.47

Meet Details

Friday, February 199 a.m. Prelims Watch | Results5 p.m. Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay - Watch | Results