Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Popeye

This one-and-a-half-year-old cutie is “a goofy boy” who loves snacks.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Popeye is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 19, 2021. The one-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd/Mix loves treats.

Aggieland Humane staff says he arrived at the shelter as a stray, so they don’t know much about his life before then. But they know he’s a sweet boy who’s ready to learn.

“We know that he is a goofy boy who loves treats. He needs a little help with his manners, but just since he’s been with us, he has learned how to sit, as long as there’s a treat involved. And he’s been working on catching his treats, which is a ton of fun. He likes doing that,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

Popeye is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He is ready to go to a loving home. You can fill out the adoption form online or in person at the shelter. To check out other adorable, adoptable pets visit Aggieland Humane’s website.

The shelter has extended its operating hours for Saturday, February 20. They’ll return to regular business hours next week.

GREAT NEWS: Aggieland Humane will be open for all regular services tomorrow and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. If you...

Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

