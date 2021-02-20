Advertisement

Aggies continue to climb on day three

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Athens, Georgia -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming team continued to climb on day three at the SEC Championships at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Georgia’s campus. The Aggies moved to fifth with 634 points.

Senior Taylor Pike sparked the Aggies in the second race of the day, posting a personal best in the 100 fly (51.71) to make her way to the podium, earning silver. Freshman Chloe Stepanek made it back-to-back podium finishes for the A&M, coming from behind to take second place in the 200 free (1:43.58).

Seniors Camryn Toney and Jing Wen Quah each recorded season-best times in the 400 IM clocking in at 4:08.75 and 4:08.80, respectively.

Junior Kylie Powers was the top point-earner in the 100 breast finishing eighth. Freshman Alaya Smith had an impressive performance, leading the way in the 100 breast B-final and clocking in at 59.76.

Senior Kara Eisenmann and Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe added points for the Aggies in the 100 back with times of 53.24 and 53.85, respectively.

The 400 medley relay team of Eisenmann, Smith, Pike and Stepanek closed out the day, finishing seventh with a time of 3:34.08.

The Aggies will wrap up SEC Championship competition Saturday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes

400 IM – Camryn Toney – 4:08.75

100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 51.71

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:43.58

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:04.69

100 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 53.24

400 Medley Relay – Kara Eisenmann, Alaya Smith, Taylor Pike, Chloe Stepanek – 3:34.08

Meet Details

Saturday, February 209 a.m.      Prelims5 p.m.      Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay

Most Read

Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what’s open on Thursday
Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
None of the home's six occupants were home at the time of the fire.
Early morning fire destroys Bryan family’s home

Latest News

Hearne Lady Eagles face Somerville in area round playoff game at Cougar Gym.
Hearne advances in Class 2A playoffs with win over Somerville
Texas A&M track star Athing Mu lines up ahead of her 800m race at the Ted Nelson Invitational.
Freshman Athing Mu leading the world and breaking records
Texas A&M-Arkansas game postponed
2021 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results
Mathews defends SEC 3-meter title