Aggies continue to climb on day three

Athens, Georgia -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming team continued to climb on day three at the SEC Championships at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Georgia’s campus. The Aggies moved to fifth with 634 points.

Senior Taylor Pike sparked the Aggies in the second race of the day, posting a personal best in the 100 fly (51.71) to make her way to the podium, earning silver. Freshman Chloe Stepanek made it back-to-back podium finishes for the A&M, coming from behind to take second place in the 200 free (1:43.58).

Seniors Camryn Toney and Jing Wen Quah each recorded season-best times in the 400 IM clocking in at 4:08.75 and 4:08.80, respectively.

Junior Kylie Powers was the top point-earner in the 100 breast finishing eighth. Freshman Alaya Smith had an impressive performance, leading the way in the 100 breast B-final and clocking in at 59.76.

Senior Kara Eisenmann and Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe added points for the Aggies in the 100 back with times of 53.24 and 53.85, respectively.

The 400 medley relay team of Eisenmann, Smith, Pike and Stepanek closed out the day, finishing seventh with a time of 3:34.08.

The Aggies will wrap up SEC Championship competition Saturday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes

400 IM – Camryn Toney – 4:08.75

100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 51.71

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:43.58

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:04.69

100 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 53.24

400 Medley Relay – Kara Eisenmann, Alaya Smith, Taylor Pike, Chloe Stepanek – 3:34.08

Meet Details

Saturday, February 209 a.m. Prelims5 p.m. Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay