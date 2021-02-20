Advertisement

Aggies Wrap up SEC Diving Championships

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 20, 2021
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophomore Tony Stewart was the top finisher for the Aggies as SEC Diving Championships concluded with the men’s platform Saturday afternoon at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Stewart posted a score of 259.80 to add points for the men’s swimming & diving team, good for a 17th-place finish. Freshman Kyle Sanchez added a score of 240.05 and senior Kurtis Mathews was also in action, tallying a score of 227.45 as both divers finished in the top 22.

The men’s swimming portion of the SEC Championships will begin Tuesday, Feb. 23 and run through Friday, Feb. 26 in Columbia, Missouri.

