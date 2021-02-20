Agriculture businesses survey storm damage, work to recover
“I think we’ve lost probably at least 40% of our flowers that are in the fields.”
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The freezing temperatures took their toll on a local flower farm near Millican. With temperatures staying below freezing, months of hard work planting flowers was nearly gone in just a few days.
Georgia Monroe, owner of Basecamp Farms in Navasota, says the loss of flowers will impact her business leading up to two of her busiest seasons, Mother’s Day and Easter.
“I think we’ve lost probably at least 40% of our flowers that are in the fields,” said Monroe. “We won’t be able to know the full extent until early next week when things start to thaw out.”
Jeremy Olson, a gardening specialist and manager at Producers Cooperative in Bryan, says they’ve received an influx of calls from customers seeking advice on maintaining and salvaging their crops and gardens. He has two main pieces of advice. Olson says after Friday night’s freeze, you should uncover your plants by removing any protection that you put in places like heavy mulch or other types of coverings. Secondly, he says his biggest advice is what he calls the “wait and see” approach.
“It can take a little bit of time for the freeze damage to manifest itself, so you wait and see the extent of the damages,” said Olson. “This may be a very unpopular thing to say, but we may have another freeze.”
Olson says in the event of another freeze, the dead pieces could provide an extra layer of protection for your plants.
Monroe says she is now putting her focus on Mother’s Day and Easter.
“It’s been very painful for us, you know, and I try not to focus on that,” said Monroe. “I try to focus on the positive as we get ready to rebuild again.”
Monroe says she plans to offer gardening classes and sell items to make up for the losses and forgoing some big-ticket items she planned on purchasing.
