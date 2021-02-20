A&M experts on ERCOT: “We should not rush” to assign blame

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Across the state, millions were left without power when they needed it most during one of the coldest stretches of days in recent state history. ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas) worked with engineers from across the state to fix countless issues with power generation. All told, it took roughly 5 days for ERCOT to completely return the grid to normal functionality.

Texas A&M electrical engineering experts Chanan Singh and Le Xie joined First News at Four to help explain what happened, why it happened, and how it can be prevented in the future.

“I do hope that we will have a full-scale, comprehensive review and investigation of what has happened,” Xie said.

Singh agrees, he says a decision has to be made by the state legislature about what level of preparation for severe winter weather we want our energy generators to have. They explain that the massive natural gas and wind generation infrastructure in Texas was not ready for such a winter storm. Many turbines were shut down due to the freezing weather. Equipping these wind turbines with anti-freezing technologies is feasible, but will require additional investments.

“I think tall of these things have to be examined carefully without trying to blame anybody,” Singh said.

He says there needs to be a firm understanding created by intricate research from experts in order to even begin to address how to solve the issue. He says blaming one organization or another will not yield a different outcome the next time this happens.

“We should not be rushing to put the blame,” Singh says, “we need to try and see what has gone wrong so that we can deal with the possibility of this ever happening again.”

Xie agrees, he says Texas needs to design smarter power grids. He’s pushing for the development of new technologies, including smart meters on most of our houses, are already there. He says the power providers need to implement the proper market mechanics, to help understand how to disable appliances and other things that draw large amounts of electricity while allowing vital electronics, like lights, to stay on.

