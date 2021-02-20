Advertisement

Firefighters battling massive blaze at Hilton Hotel in Killeen

A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of OW Curry Drive near the Killeen Mall.

Earlier this week, city spokesperson Hilary Shine said the city had enough water for fire fighting operations.

However, calls to the fire department have not been returned. Stay with KWTX Newsroom. We will have the latest as soon as it becomes available.

