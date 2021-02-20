Free Music Friday: Joey McGee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This has been a difficult week for all of us. So for Free Music Friday, we wanted to end the week with a note of positivity.

Local singer-songwriter Joey McGee joins us to play his original song, “It’s Alright” It’s a song about taking the good with the bad, and finding silver linings, even when it feels like there aren’t any.

You can catch Joey on Thursday, Feb. 25, over at Urban Table starting at 6:30 p.m. or on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Pebble Creek Country Club Creekside Grille & Cantina starting at 7 p.m.

You can catch Joey performing around town next week. (KBTX)

“It’s Alright” by Joey McGee

If I was a smarter man

I woulda made another plan

One that I could understand . . . but hey

I prob’ly wouldn’t be here

With all this goodness so near

So I look around, smile, remove my frown

And say that it’s alright, yeah it’s alright

If I was a braver man then, I prob’ly woulda took a stand

Even though he was a big ole boy . . . but hey

We all reap what we sow

Karma come around knockin’ at your door

So I look around, see what’s goin’ down

And say that it’s alright, yeah it’s alright

The sun is shining on these shades of gray

And I can see blue skies even when it rains

Healing comes when you been through pain

And circumstance always gonna change

Don’t need a lotta money

Don’t want a lotta fame

Man, I met me some good friends

Travelin’ on the way

I’m mindin’ my Ps & Qs

Crack a smile even with the blues

And I look around even in this town

And say it’s alright, yeah it’s alright

I said I look around, smile, remove my frown

And say that it’s alright – yeah it’s alright

