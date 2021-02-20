Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This has been a difficult week for all of us. So for Free Music Friday, we wanted to end the week with a note of positivity.
Local singer-songwriter Joey McGee joins us to play his original song, “It’s Alright” It’s a song about taking the good with the bad, and finding silver linings, even when it feels like there aren’t any.
You can catch Joey on Thursday, Feb. 25, over at Urban Table starting at 6:30 p.m. or on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Pebble Creek Country Club Creekside Grille & Cantina starting at 7 p.m.
“It’s Alright” by Joey McGee
If I was a smarter man
I woulda made another plan
One that I could understand . . . but hey
I prob’ly wouldn’t be here
With all this goodness so near
So I look around, smile, remove my frown
And say that it’s alright, yeah it’s alright
If I was a braver man then, I prob’ly woulda took a stand
Even though he was a big ole boy . . . but hey
We all reap what we sow
Karma come around knockin’ at your door
So I look around, see what’s goin’ down
And say that it’s alright, yeah it’s alright
The sun is shining on these shades of gray
And I can see blue skies even when it rains
Healing comes when you been through pain
And circumstance always gonna change
Don’t need a lotta money
Don’t want a lotta fame
Man, I met me some good friends
Travelin’ on the way
I’m mindin’ my Ps & Qs
Crack a smile even with the blues
And I look around even in this town
And say it’s alright, yeah it’s alright
I said I look around, smile, remove my frown
And say that it’s alright – yeah it’s alright
