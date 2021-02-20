Freshman Athing Mu leading the world and breaking records

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track star Athing Mu is breaking records nearly every time she steps on a track. She’s only a freshman, but Mu is currently the number 1 middle-distance sprinter in the world. She’s had a remarkable season so far and is cementing a legacy in the Maroon and White.

Mu is from Trenton, New Jersey, and came to Texas A&M because she wanted to get out of her home state, she “really enjoyed the environment,” and “everyone felt welcoming.”

On January 16th, 2021, Mu put the collegiate track world on notice in her first meet at the Ted Nelson Invitational.

“Coaches were saying, just come out here do your thing, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Make this first one the best one. That race I definitely put my full effort into it just trying to get whatever I could, and that’s probably why I PR’d and got a 2:01,” Mu said.

Here is Athing Mu of @aggietfxc closing out the 𝒇𝒊𝒇𝒕𝒉-𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 performance in collegiate indoor history over 800 meters - 2:01.07. https://t.co/Jgr18o0QoM — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) January 17, 2021

In her collegiate debut, Mu set a new American U-20 800m record in 2:01.07.

“Coming into this year, being a freshman in college, I don’t really have many expectations. I was hoping for the best, but I knew it was definitely going to be a transition,” said Mu.

While Mu was “hoping for the best,” she may have even surpassed that.

In her 2nd meet (Aggie Invitational), the freshman phenom broke a 40-year-old collegiate record in the 600m in 1:25.80. Two weeks later, Mu broke the world junior 400m record in 50.52 (Charlie Thomas Invitational), and most recently the New Jersey native ran the anchor leg in the 4X400m (Tyson Invitational), setting a new collegiate record in 3:26.27.

I think Athing Mu is good at this running thing.



🚨50.52 in the 400 meters.🚨



That breaks:



-World Junior Record

-School Record

-Makes her the 4th fastest woman in American and Collegiate history pic.twitter.com/wM29E0Yg45 — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) February 6, 2021

RECORD BROKEN! 🚨



Texas A&M women's 4x400m relay team smashed the all-time NCAA record with a time of 3:26.27! 🤯#NCAATF x 🎥 @aggietfxc pic.twitter.com/n8t6ZEISXa — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) February 15, 2021

“All of the things that I’m doing during this indoor season, I keep telling everyone, I don’t think I’ll actually realize what it is exactly that I’ve done until I’m 50 years old,” Mu explained.

Texas A&M Track & Field Head Coach Pat Henry had high praise for Mu. “She may be one of the greatest female athletes to ever attend this institution, and that’s saying a lot when you think of the ladies we’ve had and the kinds of athletes we’ve had.”

The Aggies is a natural talent that’s learning to live up to her potential.

“A lot of talent doesn’t always get it done. She has a lot of talent, she’s not afraid to fail, and she puts the effort into it that she needs to continue to get better,” Henry said.

“You are who you make yourself out to be,” Mu said. “I don’t like to go to practice and just think that I can just sit around and not be my best, because that might be the last time I get a chance to be my best. So I try to put all my effort into it no matter what we’re doing,” added Mu.

Breaking records has almost become a standard now for Mu, so where does the freshman go from here?

“She has a tremendous upside,” Henry exclaimed. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for me, for our athletes, for our teams, for this community, and for Aggies to watch this young lady,” Henry added.

“To be honest I think the sky’s the limit, and I know that God definitely has a plan for me. With Him, anything is possible, so I don’t know, I guess I’ll just see how my career goes from here on out,” Mu said.

Mu has already picked up 3 national athlete of the week awards this year. Her next meet will be the SEC Indoor Championships which begin next Thursday and go through Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

