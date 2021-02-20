Gas leak shuts down eastbound William J Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eastbound William J Bryan was shut down just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a gas leak at Coulter Drive in Bryan.

A KBTX reporter on the scene saw an SUV rolled over on the side of the road, but police have not confirmed if it was related to the gas leak.

Bryan Police and Fire crews were on the scene, as well as a crew from Atmos Energy.

As of 1:45 a.m., the road was still shut down.

It’s not known if there are any injuries from the crash.

