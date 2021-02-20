Advertisement

Gas leak shuts down eastbound William J Bryan

Gas leak at William J Bryan & Coulter Dr in Bryan
Gas leak at William J Bryan & Coulter Dr in Bryan(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eastbound William J Bryan was shut down just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a gas leak at Coulter Drive in Bryan.

A KBTX reporter on the scene saw an SUV rolled over on the side of the road, but police have not confirmed if it was related to the gas leak.

Bryan Police and Fire crews were on the scene, as well as a crew from Atmos Energy.

As of 1:45 a.m., the road was still shut down.

It’s not known if there are any injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linemen work during an ice storm.
Rolling outages suspended as power is restored across Texas
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what’s open on Thursday
Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
None of the home's six occupants were home at the time of the fire.
Early morning fire destroys Bryan family’s home

Latest News

Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Police investigating possible shooting in College Station
Local plumbers say we could see ongoing pipe issues following winter storm
Local plumbers say we could see ongoing pipe issues following winter storm
A massive blaze erupted at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Killeen on 2.19.21
Firefighters battling massive blaze at Hilton Hotel in Killeen
Local plumbers say we could see ongoing pipe issues following winter storm