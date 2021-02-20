HARD FREEZE WARNING: One last night of frigid temperatures before we thaw things out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are almost there, Brazos Valley! One last night of frigid temperatures is expected Friday night/early Saturday morning before we thaw things out through the upcoming weekend. A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the following counties:

Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker • Waller • Montgomery • Grimes • Austin • Washington counties from 11pm Friday - 9am Saturday

Lee County from 9pm Friday - 9am Saturday

WHAT: Overnight lows as low as 20° expected for portions of the area.

WHEN: Into Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Vegetation should be protected as well as exposed plumbing.

Continue to keep the pipes wrapped up and drip the faucets if able. While Friday’s sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures helped melt a good chunk of the existing ice/snowpack, whatever liquid water and slush is left will refreeze and create pockets of black ice by early Saturday morning. Continue to take extra care out on the roadways/sidewalks/parking lots and also be on the lookout for falling snow/icicles as we continue to hit the defrost button.

THIS WEEKEND:

After starting off Saturday on a frigid note, we'll climb into the low 50s by the afternoon and even warmer by Sunday. (KBTX)

Temperatures then look to climb into the 50s by Saturday afternoon with more sunshine in store. Overnight lows sit considerably warmer by Sunday morning as we look to finish the back half of the weekend on a more seasonable note. A cold front moves in late Sunday/early Monday that may bring some isolated showers ahead of more sunshine (and above-freezing temperatures!) early next week.

