Hearne advances in Class 2A playoffs with win over Somerville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls basketball team beat Somerville 45-31 Friday night in a Class 2A area round playoff game at Cougar Gym. The game was tied 15-15 at halftime.

Antinajah Jackson scored 14 points for Hearne. Jenny Johnson added 13 points for the Lady Eagles. Ra’Maya Carter and Ten Ten Martin each scored 10 points for Somerville.

Hearne advances to the quarterfinal round to face the winner of the Normangee vs Schulenburg game. Those two teams will meet Monday night in Rockdale.

