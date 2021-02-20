Icy conditions close upper deck for season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The unprecedented hard freeze in the Brazos Valley will force alterations to spectator access at Blue Bell Park for Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader vs. Xavier.

With a priority on fan safety and despite best efforts to clear the area, lingering icy conditions in the upper deck of the stadium will force those areas (sections 201-211) to be closed to fans during both games vs. the Musketeers on Saturday. For fans who hold tickets for these sections, Texas A&M Athletics will make every effort to reseat upper level patrons in bleacher seating and standing room only areas. Unfortunately, due to the unique circumstances surrounding Saturday’s doubleheader and distancing protocols set forth by the Southeastern Conference, fans may be turned away if capacity is reached in available areas of the stadium.