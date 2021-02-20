Local group hosts donation drive to help those impacted by winter storms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Facebook group Brazos Valley Blessings collected food, water, blankets, baby items, and more Friday for those impacted by the winter storm.

The donation drive was held at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.

One of the group founders, Amber Robertson, says with so many people going without food, heat, and water for days, something had to be done.

“We had an outpouring of need with the storm, so we wanted to make sure that we had a resource for everyone,” said Robertson. “It was like one of those things where like, do you want to help, do you want to help? Great, ok boom! And we just put it together, and it just became all this, and we got so much help from the community.”

Ebony Peterson, a member of the Brazos Valley Blessings Facebook group and event organizer, says the need was great. Seeing the desperate social media post of people going without the necessities, she knew she had to jump into action.

“We was all helping the community out individually, so we all just decided to join forces so we can be able to help more people,” said Peterson. “It’s important for us to take care of our own community.”

The Brazos Valley Blessing Facebook group started as the Brazos Valley Merry Blessing Facebook group. The initial purpose was to collect monetary donations, toys, and clothes and deliver them to others in the community during the holiday season. The group has since blossomed and currently has more than 800 members who post and donate items daily. After starting the group, Robertson quickly learned that food was the greatest need in the Brazos Valley.

The group says items not distributed today will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

