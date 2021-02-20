Local plumbers say we could see ongoing pipe issues following winter storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even with the warmer temperatures on the horizon, some local plumbers say we could see effects in our pipes over the next few weeks.

Doug Smith, one of the owners of Maroon Plumbing College Station, says they have responded to nearly 400 calls involving pipe damage in the last week.

“We are seeing a lot of the pipes burst after we get that warm spurt, and the split would show itself with the leaks,” said Smith.

Smith says low temperatures froze many pipes around the area and the rising temperatures the next day would relax that freeze, and the expanded pipes are breaking. He says if you were lucky enough to not have a pipe break, you could have loose joints from the pipes expanding.

“Paying attention to water spots on your ceilings, on your floor. It can be just a drip right now, but that drip, that’s caused from that faulty joint and can actually be bad if it blows off later,” said Smith.

Smith says if you hear any water dripping or see small puddles, it’s important to call a plumber to minimize the damage.

“A lot of times that water is running through your wall cavities, in your cabinets, it’s running through furniture pieces,” said Smith. “The damages may not be apparent when you first see it, but after days it could be.”

As local water utilities work on any city-owned pipe issues, Smith says residents may experience water shutting off for a period of time and then coming back on. When that happens, Smith says it can burst a pipe when the pressure rushes water back through, exposing weak joints in the line from expanding during the freeze.

“Those are things that I would say really remain vigilant on, looking for small telltale signs that could possibly be a problem,” said Smith.

