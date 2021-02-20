Mathews defends SEC 3-meter title

COLUMBIA, Missouri -- Senior Kurtis Mathews highlighted the third day of competition at the SEC Diving Championships, becoming the second Aggie to earn back-to-back diving titles Friday evening at the Mizzou Aquatics Center.

Mathews broke the pool record in the prelims with a score 457.15 and then went on to do it again in finals, scoring 474.00, clinching the gold medal on his final dive of the day. A&M’s Tyler Henschel is the only other Aggie to win consecutive SEC diving titles, doing so on the 3-meter board in 2017 and 2018.

Freshman Kyle Sanchez and sophomore Tony Stewart finished among the top 20, earning scores of 319.05 and 293.15, respectively.

Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont wrapped up the women’s competition as she placed seventh on the platform with a score of 230.70.

The Aggies will return to action Saturday with men’s platform set to begin at 11 a.m. and finals to follow at 1:20 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Men’s Platform Prelims (based on 25 divers)

1:20 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Men’s Platform Finals (8 divers)