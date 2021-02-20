Advertisement

Police investigating possible shooting in College Station

A large crime scene was reported Friday night on Junction Boys Road near off-campus student housing.
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N Dowling Road on Friday night in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was a large police presence Friday night in College Station near several off-campus student townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N Dowling Road south of the intersection of FM 2818 and Holleman Drive S.

Details of what happened were not immediately available from police and the scene remained very active before midnight, but one resident in the area said “it sounded like gunshots” prior to police arriving on the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, but News 3′s Kendall Hogan was on scene as a Crime Scene Unit arrived and she also witnessed police placing several evidence markers in the street.

The 2300 block of Junction Boys Road was closed but N Dowling Road remained open to public access.

We will update this story when information becomes available from police officers.

