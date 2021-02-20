Police investigating possible shooting in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was a large police presence Friday night in College Station near several off-campus student townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N Dowling Road south of the intersection of FM 2818 and Holleman Drive S.

Details of what happened were not immediately available from police and the scene remained very active before midnight, but one resident in the area said “it sounded like gunshots” prior to police arriving on the scene.

Police are roping off the scene here at a townhome complex in College Station. Waiting on more info from @CSTXPolice pic.twitter.com/zMqGujXu4r — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) February 20, 2021

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, but News 3′s Kendall Hogan was on scene as a Crime Scene Unit arrived and she also witnessed police placing several evidence markers in the street.

The 2300 block of Junction Boys Road was closed but N Dowling Road remained open to public access.

We will update this story when information becomes available from police officers.

