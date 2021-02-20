Seating limited at season opener due to icy conditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The unprecedented recent winter weather will force alterations to spectator access at Davis Diamond for Saturday’s season-opening Texas A&M Invitational.

With a priority on fan safety and despite best efforts to clear the area, lingering icy conditions in the stadium will prohibit fans for attending the tournament’s first two games on Saturday. As conditions improve throughout the day, it is anticipated that some sections of the stadium will be made available for a limited amount of fans to attend the final two games of the day beginning with the Texas A&M-Central Arkansas game scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Athletics will look to accommodate fans in available areas of the stadium. Unfortunately, due to the unique circumstances surrounding Saturday’s doubleheader and distancing protocols set forth by the Southeastern Conference, fans may be turned away if capacity is reached in available areas of the stadium.

