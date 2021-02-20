Texas releases self reporting damage survey to help identify winter storm damage

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have released a Self Reporting Damage Survey, which helps the state identify damages across Texas from the recent winter weather. The survey also helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of the damages that occurred.

State officials are encouraging Texas to fill out the voluntary survey because the data collected from the survey is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

“I urge Texans to fill out the Self Reporting Damage Survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property,” said Governor Abbott. “The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”

There is a statewide effort to collect damage assessment data from this #WinterStorm. Our goal is to assess the total statewide damages. This is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief.



Report to:https://t.co/Lwutq7dO0a pic.twitter.com/U6niqlCqLU — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 19, 2021

The survey is available in both English and Spanish, click here to access it or scan the QR code below.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Self Reporting Damage Survey (Texas Division of Emergency Management)

Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

