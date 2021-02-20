Advertisement

Texas releases self reporting damage survey to help identify winter storm damage

“The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have released a Self Reporting Damage Survey, which helps the state identify damages across Texas from the recent winter weather. The survey also helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of the damages that occurred.

State officials are encouraging Texas to fill out the voluntary survey because the data collected from the survey is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

“I urge Texans to fill out the Self Reporting Damage Survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property,” said Governor Abbott. “The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish, click here to access it or scan the QR code below.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Self Reporting Damage Survey
Texas Division of Emergency Management Self Reporting Damage Survey(Texas Division of Emergency Management)

Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

WATCH: TX Dept. Of Emergency Management officials give an update on state response to winter weather.

Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, February 20, 2021

