Advertisement

Texas SNAP recipients can seek replacement benefits for food lost during freeze

SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the...
SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - SNAP recipients in Texas can seek replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the historic freeze, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Recipients should dial 211 and select option 2 to apply.

Recipients may also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission website and may mail the completed form to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or fax it to 1-877-447-2839.

“This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station
BTU, CSU respond to higher rate rumors
Hullabaloo Hall
Firefighters respond to smoky incident on Texas A&M campus
Here’s what’s open on Friday
USPS seeing delays in delivery with winter weather.
Wondering where your mail is? Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Saharan dust season has begun. Here's what it could mean for the Brazos Valley's sky
Brazos Valley's first HEAT ADVISORY of 2020 issued for Tuesday
Cristobal weakens to a depression
Hot highs and stifling humidity could lead to a quick Brazos Valley storm chance
Tropical Storm Cristobal officially makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana