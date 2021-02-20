The great thaw out continues ahead of a cold front Sunday night

After starting the day off with below-freezing temperatures & a Hard Freeze Warning, we have officially closed the door on what has been an incredibly frigid week. More sunshine graced the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon as daytime highs pushed the upper 50s/low 60s. Saturday night activities look to sit in good shape as temperatures fall into the 40s by late dinner plans. As a southerly breeze pumps in a bit more moisture from the Gulf, overnight lows will sit considerably warmer in the low 40s as the cloud cover increases through the night. Patchy fog will be possible early Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies & a healthy southwest breeze on hand through the rest of the day. Afternoon highs are headed for the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of a cold front that slides in late Sunday night.

As this cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley, moisture ahead of the boundary will allow for scattered showers to develop along and ahead of it’s arrival. Any activity found will likely fall in the form of light rain with no severe activity expected. The front clears things out for the first few days of the upcoming week, with more sunshine in store Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs look to sit in the 60s after starting off both days in the upper 30s. The cloud cover races back in Wednesday as another cold front arrives into Thursday, bringing with it another shot at scattered rain.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 42. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog, then mostly cloudy. High: 66. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Sunday Night: 30% chance for scattered showers, then partly cloudy . Low: 37. Wind: S/N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 63. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

