Three warming shelters remain in the Brazos Valley following the winter storm

These shelters are located in Brazos County and Robertson County
(KSLA)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three places remain the Brazos Valley where residents in need of warmth can seek shelter.

TWIN CITY MISSION IN BRYAN

Twin City Mission, a homeless shelter based in Bryan, currently has some room available. The organization says it is not operating as a warming center but does have available room at its 129-bed facility. At 2: 30 p.m. Saturday, there were three rooms available in its family wing and other beds available, too. Anyone seeking shelter at this facility will be required to register as a client and resident of the facility. For additional information call 979-822-1492 to ask about availability before showing up. Masks are required at the shelter, no pets are allowed, and drugs, alcohol, and weapons are not permitted.

Twin City Mission is located at 410 S Randolph Ave, in Bryan.

CITY OF HEARNE

  • Eastside Park Club House: 405 Norwood Lane
  • Teal Center: 1302 Milton Street

ACROSS TEXAS

Click here to find other warming centers across Texas.

