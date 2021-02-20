Winter storms devastate blood supply in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has been significantly impacted by the winter storms. The local community blood supplier has gone days without the ability to collect blood, and the blood supply is at less than a one-day supply. With more than 3,000 blood units lost due to blood drive cancelations and center closures, the number continues to rise.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs about 1,000 blood donations a day to serve hospitals in the community. “We are at a point where hospitals will need to postpone non-life threatening procedures that require blood to help conserve the supply for those emergency and life-threatening needs,” says Theresa Pina, Vice President of Operations at The Blood Center.

Every week, thousands of area patients need blood to survive. Many cancer patients need platelets while they’re undergoing chemotherapy. Others with blood diseases need transfusions regularly. Blood is vital during surgeries, organ transplants, and for trauma patients. Members of our community must donate consistently to maintain the blood supply. However, many mobile blood drives have canceled at local community groups without power and water, leaving few options for blood donors.

The Blood Center has an immediate need for two things: Blood drive hosts and blood donors.

Those who are feeling healthy and well should check giveblood.org for an available appointment. The donation process is quick, easy, and can be done at any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center location. People who have had a COVID-19 vaccine may still donate blood. Additionally, all blood donations are tested for the COVID-19 antibody.

Churches, businesses, and community groups with power and water should contact the blood center to host a blood drive in their community. Hosting a blood drive is free, and you can impact the lives of many. Interested organizations can go to giveblood.org to find out more information or click here to get a blood drive host site application.

