115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 115 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 514 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,071 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

37 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,546 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 191 active probable cases and there have been 3,355 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,785. There have been 176,220 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 568 staffed hospital beds with 56 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 68 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 65 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 70 1775 1678 27 4236 1106 Brazos 514 16,785 16,071 200 17162 6375 Burleson 317 2182 1833 32 1633 575 Grimes 380 3363 2923 60 1851 736 Houston 82 1528 1409 37 1386 821 Lee 273 1943 1634 36 1115 447 Leon 161 1517 1320 36 815 405 Madison 147 1849 1678 24 657 288 Milam 39 1305 1266 37 2132 1159 Montgomery 3733 44,000 22,240 237 48955 22590 Robertson 241 1989 1716 32 1399 471 San Jacinto 199 958 735 24 1808 746 Trinity 64 648 564 20 1604 575 Walker 426 8413 7876 111 4056 1623 Waller 140 3361 3183 38 3083 1119 Washington 502 3603 3021 80 5111 1224

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 5 new cases and 322 active cases on Feb. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 17, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 227,726 active cases and 2,289,773 recoveries. There have been 2,577,131 total cases reported and 22,537,117 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 40,986 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,047,251 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,278,101 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,798,450 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 339,444 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 20 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

