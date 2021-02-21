Boil water orders lifted for Anderson, Richards, Shiro and Roans Prairie

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - All boil water notices have been rescinded for the towns of Anderson, Richards, Shiro, and Roans Prairie.

On Sunday the following statement was sent to KBTX:

“Anderson Water Company has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by all of our water systems used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 21, 2021.”

Click here for a list of other communities where boil water notices remain in effect.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.