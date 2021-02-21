Advertisement

Boil water orders lifted for Anderson, Richards, Shiro and Roans Prairie

The Anderson Water Company says it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the...
The Anderson Water Company says it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of its water.(KBTX)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - All boil water notices have been rescinded for the towns of Anderson, Richards, Shiro, and Roans Prairie.

On Sunday the following statement was sent to KBTX:

“Anderson Water Company has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by all of our water systems used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 21, 2021.”

Click here for a list of other communities where boil water notices remain in effect.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station
Snow and ice cover Highway 6 this week following a series of storms that crippled the state. On...
Four Brazos Valley counties excluded from receiving Individual Assistance from FEMA
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott holds emergency meeting with legislature to address spike in Texas energy bills
Gas leak at William J Bryan & Coulter Dr in Bryan
Emergency crews respond to gas leak, vehicle rollover in Bryan

Latest News

The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
Free boiled water available at Brazos Valley Brewing Co in Brenham
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Bryan church damaged after winter storm
Bryan church damaged after winter storm