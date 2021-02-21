College Station businesses start the cleanup and restoration process after the winter storms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The industrial-sized fans were blowing Saturday afternoon at Charli Women’s clothing in College Station. The store suffered water damage from the winter storm this week.

Charli Light, the business owner, says the Sheetrock and flooring in the store will have to be replaced. She says she fortunate that none of the merchandise was damaged.

“I always remember it’s people who have it much worse,” said Light. “It’s hard to see, and it’s hard to kind of go through this process. So the more we go forward each day, the better.”

Light says she discovered the leak a few days ago when she finally made it to the store.

“When I walked in, it was water everywhere,” said Light. “So you think, Okay, we’ll suck up this water, we’ll get it dry.

Light says what she thought would be a simple process of drying up the water was more intrusive than she thought.

“The process is you have to get it dry because you have to worry about mold,” said Light. “They came in, and they had to tear up flooring, cut Sheetrock all in the walls with crews running everywhere.”

Despite the damage, Light says she’s grateful to open back up the store after being closed for a week, and she considers herself blessed to find a crew to do the emergency renovations.

