Franklin moves on to area round with 80-49 win over Caldwell

Franklin's Malcolm Murphy rises up for a dunk against Caldwell in the bi-district round of the...
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin boys’ basketball team beat Caldwell 80-49 in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs Saturday night at Viking Gym in Bryan.

Hayden Helton led all scorers with 23 points for the Lions. Malcolm Murphy added 19 and Devyn Hidrago chipped in 13 points. The Hornets were led by Larry Davis with 15 points and De-Autre Burns with 10 points.

The Lions took a 49-27 lead at halftime. They were able to extend that lead in the third quarter, up 63-36 heading into the 4th quarter. The undefeated District 20-3A champs ended Caldwell’s season in the first round of the playoffs.

Franklin advances to the area round and will play the winner of West/Eustace.

