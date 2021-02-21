Advertisement

Free boiled water available at Brazos Valley Brewing Co in Brenham

The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.
The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.(Photo provided by Brazos Valley Brewing Co.)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Free boiled water is available on Sunday and Monday at Brazos Valley Brewing Company in Brenham, the company announced.

The location is 206 S. Jackson Street between W. Alamo Street and W. First Street.

The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

Texas Farm Credit and LJ’s BBQ donated nearly 300-gallon jugs if you don’t already have your own jugs or bottles to use.

For more information call 979-353-5361 or visit them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the off-campus student townhomes on...
Update: Two dead in shooting investigation in College Station
Snow and ice cover Highway 6 this week following a series of storms that crippled the state. On...
Four Brazos Valley counties excluded from receiving Individual Assistance from FEMA
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott holds emergency meeting with legislature to address spike in Texas energy bills
Gas leak at William J Bryan & Coulter Dr in Bryan
Emergency crews respond to gas leak, vehicle rollover in Bryan

Latest News

The Anderson Water Company says it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the...
Boil water orders lifted for Anderson, Richards, Shiro and Roans Prairie
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue
Bryan church damaged after winter storm
Bryan church damaged after winter storm