Free boiled water available at Brazos Valley Brewing Co in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Free boiled water is available on Sunday and Monday at Brazos Valley Brewing Company in Brenham, the company announced.

The location is 206 S. Jackson Street between W. Alamo Street and W. First Street.

The water will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

Texas Farm Credit and LJ’s BBQ donated nearly 300-gallon jugs if you don’t already have your own jugs or bottles to use.

For more information call 979-353-5361 or visit them on Facebook here.

