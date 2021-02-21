Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.

The armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. near the parking lot of a home improvement store at Highway 6 and University Drive.
This is the alert College Station Police posted Sunday on Twitter. The armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. near the parking lot of a home improvement store at Highway 6 and University Drive.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police responded Sunday afternoon to an armed robbery that happened in one of the busiest retail parking lots in the city.

Around 4:19 p.m., police say a motorcycle was stolen at gunpoint near the parking lot of a home improvement store at Highway 6 and University Drive.

The license plate for the Harley is 168C4A and it was last seen on University Drive.

Police say if you see the bike, DO NOT APPROACH anyone near it. Call 979-764-3600.

