Police investigating armed robbery in busy College Station parking lot.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police responded Sunday afternoon to an armed robbery that happened in one of the busiest retail parking lots in the city.

If you see this Harley motorcycle, please call (979) 764-3600. DO NOT APPROACH. The TX license plate (at the time it was stolen) was 168C4A. This motorcycle was stolen at gunpoint from a retail parking lot in College Station at about 4:19 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/YWUtpBdOLU — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 21, 2021

Around 4:19 p.m., police say a motorcycle was stolen at gunpoint near the parking lot of a home improvement store at Highway 6 and University Drive.

The license plate for the Harley is 168C4A and it was last seen on University Drive.

Police say if you see the bike, DO NOT APPROACH anyone near it. Call 979-764-3600.

