Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All southbound lanes and one northbound lane on FM 2818 are closed near Shiloh Ave in Bryan due to a major accident.

Bryan police say a truck and car collided causing the accident.

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officials on scene say there was a possible ejection.

Authorities say the accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story we will continue to update it as more details become available.