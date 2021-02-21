Advertisement

Major accident shutdowns Harvey Mitchell Parkway southbound lanes near Shiloh Avenue

(Gray Media)
By Grace Leis
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All southbound lanes and one northbound lane on FM 2818 are closed near Shiloh Ave in Bryan due to a major accident.

Bryan police say a truck and car collided causing the accident.

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officials on scene say there was a possible ejection.

Authorities say the accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story we will continue to update it as more details become available.

