No. 10 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Defeats Vanderbilt to Open SEC Play

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 win at Vanderbilt at the Currey Tennis Center Sunday afternoon. A&M improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC action while the Commodores fell to 4-3 on the season record and 0-2 in league play.

The Aggies cruised through the doubles action to claim the first point of the day. A&M’s Guido Marson and Bjorn Thomson posted a 6-0 win on court two over Vandy’s Marcus Ferreira and Macsen Sisam. The Aggies clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on court one by Hady Habib and Noah Schachter over the Commodore duo of George Harwell and Max Freeman.

In singles play, the Maroon & White captures first sets on four of six courts, converting all four of those into straight set victories. A&M Raphael Perot, a freshman from Octeville-sur-Mer, France, posted the first singles win for the visitors as he topped Sisam 6-3, 6-0 on court four. Moments later, No. 13 Habib clipped Ferreira 6-3, 6-2 on court two to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot clinched the win for A&M with a 6-3, 7-5 decision on court one over No. 117 Harwell.

With the team match decided the remaining matches were played out, Vanderbilt earned a point through a third-set super tiebreaker on court five. A&M’s No. 116 Schachter posted the fifth point of the day for the Aggies with a 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 win over Freeman on court three. The final point was earned by A&M’s Pierce Rollins on court six with a 6-4, 7-6(2) win over Vandy’s Joubert Klopper.

Post Match Quotes

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“I was very happy with our energy in the doubles today. We really jumped on them early on a couple of courts. Also very happy the guys transitioned back into indoor tennis today and we were able to get matches for a couple of other guys. They work so hard in preparation for these matches and it is great to reward them. We have a quick turnaround as we now focus our attention on a very talented Kentucky team on Tuesday.”

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt

Feb 21, 2021 at Nashville, Tenn.

(Currey Tennis Center)

#10 Texas A&M 6, Vanderbilt 1

Singles competition

1. #4 Valentin Vacherot (AM) def. #117 George Harwell (VANDY) 6-3, 7-5

2. #13 Hady Habib (AM) def. Marcus Ferreira (VANDY) 6-3, 6-2

3. #116 Noah Schachter (AM) def. Max Freeman (VANDY) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5

4. Raphael Perot (AM) def. Macsen Sisam (VANDY) 6-3, 6-0

5. Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) def. Bjorn Thomson (AM) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)

6. Pierce Rollins (AM) def. Joubert Klopper (VANDY) 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Hady Habib (AM) def. George Harwell/Max Freeman (VANDY) 6-2

2. Guido Marson/Bjorn Thomson (AM) def. Macsen Sisam/Marcus Ferreira (VANDY) 6-0

3. Jeremie Casabon/Adam Sraberg (VANDY) vs. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (AM) 3-4, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 5-1; National ranking #10

Vanderbilt 4-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,2,1,5,3,6)

T-2:54

UP NEXT

The Aggies will return to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host No. 16 Kentucky Tuesday at 3 p.m. (CT).

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

