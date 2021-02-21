Advertisement

No. 14 Aggie Golf Opens Spring at Border Olympics

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team will open the spring portion of its 2020-21 schedule at the Border Olympics Monday and Tuesday at the par 72, 7,375-yard Laredo Country Club.

The Aggies play 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday, and play begins at 8:30 a.m. each day in a shotgun start.

Representing the Aggies are seniors Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. Sophomore William Paysse will compete as an individual and will not count toward the Aggies’ team score. The Aggies’ originally scheduled spring opener, the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, was cancelled due to recent icy conditions.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“This team works hard, and enjoys practicing and getting better, but they love to play in tournaments. You could see it earlier this week that they just had a little more spring in their steps. So we’re really happy to have the opportunity to get the spring started and to compete. It’s a solid field and will be a good challenge for us.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

NameClassHometown
Sam BENNETTJr.Madisonville, Texas
Daniel RODRIGUESFr.Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Walker LeeSr.Houston, Texas
Dan ERICKSONSr.Whittier, Calif.
Brandon SMITHSr.Frisco, Texas
William PAYSSE (Individual)So.Belton, Texas

The Field (Golfweek Coaches rankings as of Feb. 12):

The 2021 Border Olympics features three teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll: No. 10 Texas, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 21 Baylor. Little Rock is receiving votes in the poll.

Full field: Abilene Christian, Baylor, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Houston, Houston Baptist, Illinois State, Kent State, Lamar, Little Rock, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico State, Rice, Sam Houston State, Texas, Texas A&M, ULM and UTSA

Historically at the Border Olympics:

The Aggies have a long history at the Border Olympics with 29 appearances from the mid-1970s to present. The most recent appearance for the Aggies at the Laredo staple was in the spring of 2004.Since 1974-75, Texas A&M has won the Border Olympics team crown four times with wins in 1980, 1981, 1997 and 2003, while Aggies earning individual wins in Laredo include Danny Briggs (1981), Jeff Brown (1997), Gary Krueger (1983), Randy Lee (1989), Ryan Palmer (1998) and Anthony Rodriguez (1995).Notable: 1989 Border Olympics champ Randy Lee’s son, Walker, will be competing in the tournament for the first time. Also, Brandon Smith’s grandfather, George Smith, won the tournament twice in the early 1950s while competing for Hardin-Simmons University.

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

Golfstat.com link:

http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=21887

