Pike Returns to the Podium on the Final Day of SEC Championships

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. – Senior Taylor Pike highlighted the final night of SEC Championships, making her second trip of the week to the podium and adding a bronze medal to her silver medal from earlier in the week. The Texas A&M women’s swimming team finished sixth, earning 839 points, after a week of competition at Gabrielsen Natatorium on the Georgia campus. 

Senior Camryn Toney got finals started with a sixth-place finish in the 1650 free, setting a new personal record with a time of 16:06.20, the fourth-fastest time in program history. 

Senior Kara Eisenmann and freshman Chloe Stepanek added big points for the Aggies in the 200 back and 100 free, respectively. Eisenmann posted a time of 1:54.94, while Stepanek clocked in at 48.21. 

Freshmen Desirae Mangaoang and Emme Nelson each set a new season-best in the 200 breast (2:11.52) as they touched the wall at the same time to earn top-20 finishes. 

Pike capped off the individual events with the third-fastest time in the 200 fly (1:54.19), leading four Aggies in the event final. Senior Jing Wen Quah joined her classmate in the A final and added a sixth-place finish with a season-best time of 1:55.96. Junior transfer Danielle Hepler won the B final with a season-best time of 1:55.79, while freshman Olivia Theall also added points with a 16th place finish (1:59.58). 

Closing out the championships was the 400 free relay. Freshmen Bobbi Kennett and Chloe Stepanek, along with Hepler and Quah earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 3:17.14. 

During the diving championship event, senior Charlye Campbell became the first SEC female springboard champion, while junior Aimee Wilson earned a pair of silver medals on the springboards to add key points for the Aggies. 

The swimmers will begin preparing for NCAA Championships, which run from Feb. 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and diving will head to NCAA Zones in Austin from March 8-10.   

Top Finishers

1650 Free: Camryn Toney – 16:06.20

200 Back: Kara Eisenmann – 1:54.94

100 Free: Chloe Stepanek – 48.21

200 Breast: Desirae Mangaoang, Emme Nelson – 2:11.52

200 Fly: Taylor Pike – 1:54.19

400 Free Relay: Bobbi Kennett, Chloe Stepanek, Danielle Hepler, Jing Wen Quah – 3:17.14

